MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 239,749,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,683,938. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
