MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 239,749,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,683,938. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products, and electric power. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America.

