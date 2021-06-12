Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 42,247 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $42,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.