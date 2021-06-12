Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 142,928 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142,928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $36,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

