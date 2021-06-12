Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,859 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $37,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

