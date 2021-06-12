Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $44,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 5,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 27.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,840,000 after buying an additional 53,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Waters by 63.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $336.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $336.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.31.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

