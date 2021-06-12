Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $34,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

