Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report $29.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. 46,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,972. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $530.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

