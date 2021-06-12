MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $466,774.58 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $466,774.58 and $348.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,931.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.01 or 0.06790636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.46 or 0.01609867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00450501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00155191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00690951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00453487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00355574 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

