MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.05 million-381.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of MINISO Group stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

