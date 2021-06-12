Minereum (MNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,900.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $53,900.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00795415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.07 or 0.08283152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086715 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,434,031 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

