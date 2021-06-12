Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MCVT remained flat at $$4.15 during trading on Friday. Mill City Ventures III has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

