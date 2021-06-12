Midwest Holding Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 15th (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Midwest had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $70.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MDWT stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.00 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. Midwest has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

