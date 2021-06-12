Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MSBI opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $604.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

