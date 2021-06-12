Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 81,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,188. The company has a market capitalization of $604.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $106,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

