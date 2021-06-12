Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Down 84.1% in May

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Mid-Southern Bancorp news, Director Eric A. Koch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Koch bought 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,470.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at $925,171.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,162 shares of company stock worth $154,571 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

