Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 200 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

