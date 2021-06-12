Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CAH opened at $59.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

