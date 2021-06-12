Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.71% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.