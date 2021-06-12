Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $598,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.