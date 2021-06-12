Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.28.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

