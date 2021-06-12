MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $455.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.44. 500,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $582.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

