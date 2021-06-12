Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

