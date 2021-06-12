Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lifted by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 3.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,613,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,707,119. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.