Michelle L. Basil Sells 442 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $24,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle L. Basil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michelle L. Basil sold 204 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $11,417.88.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Haemonetics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

