Michael Stubblefield Sells 235,170 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

