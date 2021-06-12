Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

BLFS stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

