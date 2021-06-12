Michael J. Morrissey Sells 3,000 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

