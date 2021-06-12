M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after purchasing an additional 829,746 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,854,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 850.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,698 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITK opened at $18.81 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.85 million, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

