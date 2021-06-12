M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 239.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

