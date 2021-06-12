M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

