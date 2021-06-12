MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Head-To-Head Review

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MFS Multimarket Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 7.00 $1.71 million N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MFS Multimarket Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 298.32% 25.46% 16.17%

Dividends

MFS Multimarket Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS Multimarket Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats MFS Multimarket Income Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries with an average duration of 5.1 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on factors such as underlying credit quality, collateral characteristics, and indenture provisions, and the issuer's management ability, capital structure, leverage, and ability to meet its current obligations. It seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the Citigroup World Government Bond Non-Dollar Hedged Index, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, Lehman Brothers U.S. Credit Bond Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index, and Lehman Brothers U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond Index. MFS Multimarket Income Trust was formed on March 12, 1987 and is domiciled in the Unites States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

