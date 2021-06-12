MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.67 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

