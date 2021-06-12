Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.