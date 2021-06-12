Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to report $8.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESO opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.45.

Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

