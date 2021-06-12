Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Gap Up to $21.86

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.86, but opened at $22.62. Meridian Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 430 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 351.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

