Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Merculet has a market cap of $2.82 million and $57,521.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00057981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00196574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.07 or 0.01162848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,006.20 or 0.99673390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

