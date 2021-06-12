Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,924,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,941,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

