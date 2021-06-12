Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,740 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $184.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

