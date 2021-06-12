Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.66 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 303,710 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

