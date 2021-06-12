Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 567.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,997 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.