Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 363 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

