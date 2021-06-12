Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,710 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 730.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $525.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

