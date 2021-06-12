Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

MRD traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.62. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of C$5.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.25. The company has a market cap of C$450.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.54.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.