Megan Colligan Sells 10,916 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

