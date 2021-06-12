Maxcoin Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $372,507.34 and approximately $140.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.83 or 1.00073090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00368563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.00444342 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.00 or 0.00791673 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061050 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

