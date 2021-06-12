Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $40,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.