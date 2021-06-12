Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $63.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -124.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

