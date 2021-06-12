Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 160.35 ($2.09). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 158.65 ($2.07), with a volume of 3,754,713 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.98. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

