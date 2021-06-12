Mark J. Pincus Sells 358,341 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,577,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,579,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zynga by 767.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Zynga by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

