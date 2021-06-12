Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 65,183,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,481,648. Marijuana Company of America has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp and hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink.

